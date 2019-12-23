WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
Students select one of the designated motivational quotes by Oprah Winfrey, Audre Lorde or Booker T. Washington and write an original essay about what the quote means to them. The essay must be 600 words or less and be typed, double spaced.
“Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Oprah Winfrey
“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” — Audre Lorde
“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.” –Booker T. Washington
Download the rules and application form and enter by January 31, 2020 by 11:59pm.
CLICK HERE: 2019 Oratory Competition Rules
For details or questions, email oratory@wjz.com.