COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two DC men were charged in the theft of rims and tires from two Howard County car dealerships.
According to police, the pair allegedly stole or attempted to steal rims and tires on cars at the dealerships in Columbia and Clarksville since August.
Dominic Marcel Fowler, 35, of Half Street SW, and Donovan Keith Braxton, 34, of E Street SE, were charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property. They are being held without bond — Fowler at the Howard County Detention Center and Braxton at the Frederick County Detention Center.
Police believe the two men allegedly stole six sets of rims and tires valued at $24,000 from vehicles on the lot at Koons Chevrolet in the 12400 block of Auto Drive in Clarksville on Aug. 23.
The police said the pair allegedly tried to steal more rims and tires on Oct. 7 from 14 vehicles at Apple Ford in the 8800 block of Stanford Boulevard in Columbia. When police responded, the suspects fled, leaving behind the rims and tires as well as a stolen U-Haul.
After their investigation, police linked Fowler and Braxton to the alleged thefts. Police believe the pair are linked to other similar thefts in the region.
