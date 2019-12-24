BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Christmas Eve and thousands of Baltimore residents are attending church services across the city.
Whether at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary or New Psalmist Baptist Church, worshippers flocked to churches to remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“We just like to have the time before the busy day tomorrow to take time out. We always go to church Christmas Eve,” said Melissa Walker.
Worshippers sang hymns and prayed during services held throughout the evening.
For many, a yearly tradition.
“We love the service, and it really isn’t Christmas unless we come to this Mass,” said David Klein.
Others were looking to start a new tradition like the Sessler family. They visited the basilica for their first Christmas Eve service there.
“We’re members of Saint Louis in Howard County but we wanted to come to the basilica because it’s just so beautiful,” Victoria Sessler said.
Many said they come to reflect and recall what the holiday is all about.
“Christmas is very special, it’s the birth of Christ. We shouldn’t forget that,” said Melissa Fulton.