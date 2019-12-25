



Every day, this elderly woman says “hello” to school kids as they pass by her house. When they found out their beloved neighbor was moving, hundreds of kids left school to give her one last “goodbye.

WJZ looked at the stories you interacted with the most on Facebook this year — and here they are:

2. This 9-year-old boy collects coats, then donates them to homeless people in his town — warming both bodies and hearts.

3. THE BUS BROTHER: This 17-year-old surprises his little brother when he gets off the bus every day after school – with an embarrassing costume, and a big hug.

4. YOUNG LOVE: An elementary school teacher caught two of her special needs students slow dancing together on Valentine’s Day ️ https://cbsn.ws/2ShsHHP

5. This 96-year-old grandma dancing at a family wedding is how we’re all feeling today https://cbsn.ws/2RKYNvR

6. When this boy with autism had a “meltdown” at Disney World, Snow White knew just what to do. Going beyond her role as princess, she was an angel https://cbsn.ws/2LoM3tg

7. This baby western lowland gorilla was born on Wednesday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

8. BEST BIG BROTHER . This 6-year-old sang Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” to his baby sister, Parker, and her reaction will make your day.

9. : To announce a snow day, these school officials sang their own rendition of “Hallelujah” – and their voices will blow you away https://cbsn.ws/2CQVpcU

10. This 18-year-old with cerebral palsy is also a fashion model. She hopes to teach others that your abilities are far greater than your disabilities https://cbsn.ws/2yx1OIe

https://www.facebook.com/CBSBaltimore/videos/2285234225095945/