ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are advising motorists to expect heavy traffic delays Friday for the Military Bowl Parade and Game.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at City Dock.
The game will begin at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
North Carolina, Temple Meet For 1st Time In Military Bowl
North Carolina and Temple will square off in the game.