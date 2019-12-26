Filed Under:Annapolis Police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, City Dock, Local TV, Military Bowl, Military Bowl game, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are advising motorists to expect heavy traffic delays Friday for the Military Bowl Parade and Game.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at City Dock.

The game will begin at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina, Temple Meet For 1st Time In Military Bowl

North Carolina and Temple will square off in the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply