BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seriously injured in a pedestrian-involved crash Thursday morning.
Police responded to Smith Avenue and Lansdowne Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash.
The investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to cross Smith Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle remained at the scene.
The woman was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
Police have been unable to identify the pedestrian.
If you have any information or can assist in the identification of the woman you are asked to call police immediately.