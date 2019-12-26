



If you celebrate Kwanzaa during the holidays, here’s a list of Kwanzaa events you and your family can attend.

Cherry Hill Enoch Pratt Library Kwanzaa Celebration: located at 606 Cherry Hill Road, guests can enjoy an interactive presentation on the principles of Kwanzaa on December 30 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Howard County Annual Kwanzaa Celebration: located at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City, guests can enjoy food, vendors and presentations on December 26 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration: located at 830 E. Pratt Street in Baltimore, all are welcome to enjoy African dance, drumming performances, workshops, lectures and craft activities on December 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sankofa African Children’s Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration: located at 4330 Pimlico Road in Baltimore, guests can enjoy African-style artwork and a drum performance on December 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Blacks In Wax Museum’s Kwanzaa Umoja Celebration: located at 2100 Ashland Avenue in Baltimore, guests and children can enjoy food, learn about Kwanzaa and positive lessons on December 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tubman City Kwanzaa Extravaganza: located at 430 East Belvedere Avenue, all are welcome to enjoy a performance, drummers, dancers, magic show, poetry, face painting, music and food on December 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kwanzaa Celebration & Marketplace: located at 5011 Arbutus Ave in Baltimore, guests can enjoy a drum circle, Kwanzaa education, musical performances and a fashion show on December 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kwanzaa Family & Community Fellowship: located at 3301 Windsor Avenue, all are welcome to enjoy African dance, drumming, storytelling, poetry reading, music and food on December 26 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy Kwanzaa!

