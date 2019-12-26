



Prince George’s County police arrested and charged 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II involved in the sexual assault of a woman he met on a dating app early Christmas Eve morning in Temple Hills.

Officers responded to a hospital in Washington DC at 3:30 a.m. for the report of a sexual assault that occurred in Prince George’s County.

The woman said she met Crutchfield on a dating app, agreed to have him pick her up from her home and drove her to a parking garage in Temple Hills.

She also said Crutchfield identified himself as a police officer, threatened her with a gun, sexually assaulted her at the parking garage and drove her home after the assault.

Officers identified and arrested Crutchfield at his home, police said.

He was recently employed as a special police officer working security for a private company in the District, but does not work for any law enforcement agency, according to the release.

Crutchfield is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, the use of a firearm in a violent crime and related charges.

He is in custody of the DC Department of Corrections and held on a no-bond status.

Anyone that has had similar encounters with Crutchfield or information on this case is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908 .

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan