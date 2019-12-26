GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the single-vehicle collision where an SUV was found overturned after hitting a tree in Greenbelt early Christmas morning.

The decedent is 37-year-old Jose Galvan-Montesinos of Riverdale.

Officers responded to the area of Kenilworth Avenue and Old Calvert Road at 2:00 a.m. for a reported single-vehicle collision.

Jose Galvan-Montesinos, the driver of the SUV, was not restrained and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The passenger was also unrestrained and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Officers believe the SUV was traveling southbound on Kenilworth Avenue approaching Old Calvert Road, when it veered off the roadway and into the guardrail which caused the SUV to strike a tree, police said.

It is believed that excessive speed and intoxicants were contributing factors, however the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan