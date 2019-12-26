BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
I hope you had a chill day yesterday, and keep that calm vibe up! I mean, this is Thursday; tomorrow the weekend begins and why push the throttle back up to full power?
Moving forward, the calm weather continues and the forecasted warm-up is even more impressive.
As the normal daytime high falls to 42°, the forecast temps are at 10-15 degrees above that.
Weather life is good.
As we move toward New Year’s Eve and day, the temps will fall back into the high 40’s, still well above normal.
And after rain most of the day Sunday, it will be dry. Yep, right now it looks to be a wet Ravens game day.
Slowly but surely, the forecast for Sunday has degraded. It will be the warmest day of the run at near 60° but periods of rain lasting into Monday morning is the new timeline. Not a lot of wiggle room there I am afraid, but we will hold out hope.
Don’t sweat it today; just keep the holiday glow, or as I said earlier “chill” going. Call it a present to yourself. And an inexpensive one at that.
-MB!