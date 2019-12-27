ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police arrested and charged 41-year-old Bobby E. Riley with two separate alleged armed robberies in the city that took place on December 21 and December 24.
Officers responded to the first robbery at the Sunoco gas station in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd at 9:03 p.m. where Riley allegedly brandished a firearm and fled away in a Toyota Camery missing a rear hub cap on December 21.
The second occurred at the Lucky Mart in the 100 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd at 11:50 a.m. where Riley also allegedly brandished a firearm and fled away in a Toyota Camery missing a rear hub cap on December 24
Officers found a vehicle in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd on December 25 matching the description of the vehicle used in the two robberies, police said.
Riley was stopped at 11:15 a.m. in the same vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested on alleged suspicion of driving under the influence on December 26, according to the release.
Police said a search warrant at Riley’s residence led to the recovery of evidence from both robberies.
He is charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bail.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan