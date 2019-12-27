COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two security guards at Howard County General Hospital were injured Friday night after a man came into the emergency room and became involved in an altercation with hospital security.
Police responded to Howard County General just after 9 p.m. to assist security personnel for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned a man had come into the emergency room and became involved in an altercation with hospital security.
Police said the man injured two security guards with a pocket knife during the altercation. One had a minor cut to the hand and the other suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and is being treated at the hospital.
Other security personnel subdued the man and police took him into custody.
Charges are pending.