Oshie Scores In OT, Capitals Snap Blue Jackets' Win StreakCarl Hagelin found the net for the first time this season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and the Capitals beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Friday night to snap Columbus' winning streak at five.

North Carolina Breezes Past Temple 55-13 In Military BowlHaving guided North Carolina to a winning season and a lopsided bowl victory in his first year back at the school, Mack Brown has raised expectations — for himself and the fans — moving forward.

5 Ravens Players Listed As 'Questionable' For Steelers Match-UpFive players were listed on the team's injury report Friday as being questionable for Sunday's game, with another being listed as out.

Ravens To Release Additional Playoff TicketsThe general public sale begins at 2 p.m. and PSL owners have a pre-sale on tickets starting at 10 a.m.