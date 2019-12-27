Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Interstate 83, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were seriously hurt in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 83between Ruxton Road and Northern Parkway near the Baltimore city/county line.

Baltimore County Fire officials said four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening. Originally, the department said five people suffered serious injuries and two were trapped in their vehicle.

Traffic was shut down in the area as crews responded to the crash.

