Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were seriously hurt in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 83between Ruxton Road and Northern Parkway near the Baltimore city/county line.
Baltimore County Fire officials said four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening. Originally, the department said five people suffered serious injuries and two were trapped in their vehicle.
Traffic was shut down in the area as crews responded to the crash.