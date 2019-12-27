ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Rockville man died Friday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 near Rockville, state police said.

Police said the man, Jerasimos Ray Blanton, was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer around 5:30 a.m. when he hit a concrete median on northbound I-270 near Shady Grove Road.

The crash may have caused him to get a flat tire, police said.

Blanton reportedly got out and jacked up the vehicle to change the tire, then tried to cross the highway for unknown reasons. While crossing, he was hit by the tractor-trailer, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Blanton’s Explorer also had extensive damage on the driver’s side.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Northbound I-270 was closed for more than four hours due to the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 301-424-2101.