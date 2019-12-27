Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s oldest penguin had to be euthanized Friday due to declining health, officials said.
Boss, 34, had been in declining health and became lethargic a few weeks ago, the zoo said in a news release.
Boss was born on October 12, 1985, in Montreal, Quebec. He came to the Maryland Zoo in 1990, the zoo said.
During his life, Boss had 30 kids and was a grandfather and great-grandfather to many more.
The median life expectancy for an African penguin in human care is 22 years, the zoo said.