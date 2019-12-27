Comments
CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a man stole a Chick-Fil-A employee’s iPhone XR while she was working Thursday morning in Chester.
Deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A in the 1800 block of Main Street at 7:20 a.m. for a reported theft.
The employee said she placed her iPhone XR at an unattended table and it was stolen while she was working.
The person of interest is photographed above.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Deputy Patchett at 410-758-0770.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan