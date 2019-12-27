Filed Under:Chester, Chick-Fil-A, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, theft


CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a man stole a Chick-Fil-A employee’s iPhone XR while she was working Thursday morning in Chester.

Deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A in the 1800 block of Main Street at 7:20 a.m. for a reported theft.

The employee said she placed her iPhone XR at an unattended table and it was stolen while she was working.

(Photo Credit: Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office)

The person of interest is photographed above.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Deputy Patchett at 410-758-0770.

