By Stetson Miller
LINTHICUM, Md.

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon left one man dead and drew dozens of Anne Arundel County Police officers and FBI agents to a usually quiet corner in Linthicum Heights.

The situation along Gloria Avenue started with a call from a woman reporting what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside her home. Responding officers arrived on scene to find a suicidal man armed with a handgun.

“The man threatened to shoot himself multiple times,” officials said. “Over the next hour and a half to two hours, our hostage negotiators were on scene, talking with the man.”

Investigators say the man fired several rounds at officers, then went inside a home, firing another shot. That’s when the FBI was called to help. The Anne Arundel County SWAT team was busy at the time of the incident.

Police say when the man came out of the home, there was another exchange of gunfire and the suspect was struck. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No officers or agents were injured during the incident.

There was another person in the home at the time of the shooting. Police say that person was never threatened and made it out safely.

Neighbors were evacuated, however, just as a precaution.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.

