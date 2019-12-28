TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is mourning the death of former superintendent Joe Hairston, who passed away Friday at the age of 71.
Hairston served as Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent for 12 years. During his time as superintendent, Hairston established a virtual learning environment at Chesapeake High School – believed to be the first of its kind in the nation – formed partnerships with the College Board and Advanced Via Individual Determination to promote college attendance and launched the school system’s first school-wide STEM academy.
Baltimore County Public Schools released a statement on Hairston’s death, saying in part:
“Hairston’s strongest mark on Baltimore County Public Schools was his recognition of the ‘seismic shifts’ coming in education and his devotion to every child. ‘All means all’ was his mantra, his commitment, and his goal. He will be missed, but his legacy lives on in the lives of every student, educator, and community member who benefited from his service.”