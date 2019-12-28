BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday after he allegedly crashed a stolen Jeep in north Baltimore.
An officer was on patrol in the 4700 block of Old York Road around 11 a.m. when they were alerted by License Plate Reader technology that a stolen vehicle was in the area.
The officer located a Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen during a carjacking on Christmas Day. The carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of Yorkwood Road.
The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the Jeep refused to stop. A short time later, the Jeep was involved in a crash in the 4300 block of Old York Road.
The driver of the Jeep tried to run from the crash scene. He was arrested by officers a short time later.
The suspect was transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Booking Facility.