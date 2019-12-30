DAVIDSONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Three people are seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle accident over the weekend in Anne Arundel County.
Firefighters responded to the accident in the 700 block of Governors Bridge Road at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, after the 911 caller said the incident had happened 1/4 mile into the woods, and that two people were unconscious.
They found the accident about a half-mile into the woods, where an ATV had left a trail and rolled down a steep embankment, ejecting the three riders.
The riders then were trapped under the ATV, officials said. Bystanders had moved the ATV off of three people before first responders got there.
Two women, 21 and 23, and a 21-year-old man, were taken by helicopter to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.