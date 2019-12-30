Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A councilman for the capital of Maryland has been arrested on an outstanding warrant that alleges he failed to appear in court over traffic violations.
The Capital reports Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay was arrested Friday at the United States Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The 22-year-old was released from custody that same day.
A hearing has been set for April.
Court records say Gay was cited in May with driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone with a suspended license.
He previously was cited for driving on a suspended license. Records say he also failed to appear in court that case.