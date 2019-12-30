Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced its new program, Symphony In The City, that brings the BSO out of the concert hall and into community locations throughout the city.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced its new program, Symphony In The City, that brings the BSO out of the concert hall and into community locations throughout the city.
Free Symphony In The City concerts will be held at the following locations:
- Baltimore Museum of Industry, located at 1415 Key Highway, on January 15 at 7 p.m.
- Morgan State’s Murphy Fine Arts Center, located at 2201 Argonne Drive, on February 26 at 7 p.m.
- New Psalmist Baptist Church, located at 6020 Marian Drive, on February 21 at 8 p.m.
- Patterson Park, located at 2601 East Baltimore Street, on May 20 at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to announce this new series of concerts designed to introduce our superb orchestra to new audiences across our community,” said BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome. “PNC has been an important partner of the BSO for many years, and the support of this series continues PNC’s leadership role as the BSO’s Community Outreach and Access Sponsor.”
For more information, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan