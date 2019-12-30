OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after a patrol officer discharged his gun and shot a dog early Monday morning in Oxon Hill.
Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Southview Drive shortly before 3:00 a.m. for a reported dispute.
When officers spoke to one of the residents outside, a large dog allegedly ran out of the home toward the them and was shot by a patrol officer, police said.
The dog was taken by Animal Control for emergency care and is listed in stable condition.
None of the officers were reported hurt.
The involved officer was placed on administrative leave, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Special Investigation Response Team at (301) 856-2660 or Animal Services Division at (301) 780-7200.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan