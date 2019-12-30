Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man allegedly stole money from parked cars in the city Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the unit block of Muir Woods Court at 5:50 p.m. where a man attempted to enter several parked vehicles.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside a parked vehicle, police said.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Bladimir Palencia and it was determined that money was stolen from the vehicle he was sitting in when officers arrived, according to the release.
Palencia was charged with theft and rogue and vagabond and released by the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan