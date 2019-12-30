  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are headed to prime time for the playoffs.

The AFC’s No. 1 seed will host a divisional-round game at 8:15 p.m. on January 11, the league announced Sunday night.

The Ravens (14-2), will face the lowest-seeded AFC team after next weekend’s wild-card round.

Both of the AFC’s wild-card-round games are on Saturday.

Saturday, Jan. 4
No. 5 Bills at No. 4 Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
No. 6 Titans at No. 3 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

CBS will broadcast the Ravens’ divisional-round game.

