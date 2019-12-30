Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are flying high after a franchise-best 14-2 regular season, including 12 consecutive wins, and as they gear up for the playoffs they want to hear from you!
The team is asking fans to write letters to players wishing them well as they move into playoff season.
Wish the squad good luck in the playoffs by sending #LettersToTheRavens❗️
Info: https://t.co/XXv2h0KACN pic.twitter.com/KxVduo7tK3
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2019
The letters will be on display at the Under Armour Performance Center throughout the team’s playoff run to keep players and staff motivated.
Letters can be emailed to RavensFlock@ravens.nfl.net, dropped off at Poe’s Mailbox at the Ravens Pop-Up Shop starting January 6, shared on Twitter or Instagram using #LetterstotheRavens or uploaded on the team’s website here.