LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have identified the man killed in an FBI agent and officer-involved shooting in Linthicum Heights.

The suspect in the case has been identified as John Lowell Dollen, according to police.

The incident happened Friday, December 27, along Gloria Avenue.

Man Killed In Officer, FBI Agent Involved Shooting In Linthicum Heights

Police responded to a call from a woman reporting what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside her home. Responding officers arrived on scene to find a suicidal man armed with a handgun.

Investigators say the man fired several rounds at officers, then went inside a home, firing another shot. That’s when the FBI was called to help. The Anne Arundel County SWAT team was busy at the time of the incident.

Police say when the man came out of the home, there was another exchange of gunfire and the suspect was struck. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

  1. Khaalis says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Such a sad situation. My heart goes out to the Dollen Family.

