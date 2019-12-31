ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday ordered the lowering of Maryland flags to half-staff in honor of a longtime Cecil County firefighter who died in the line of duty over the weekend.
Otis L. Isaacs, Jr., 73, was a former chief, president and chief engineer for the North East Fire Company and was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003, the agency said.
He died suddenly on Sunday.
“We are forever grateful for the knowledge, experience, and dedication that he instilled in each and every single person he encountered,” a post on the fire company’s Facebook page reads. “There are no amount of words that could sum up the loss of Otis Jr., and our deepest condolences are with the Isaacs family during this time.”
I have ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff in honor of Cecil County firefighter Otis L. Isaacs, who tragically passed away in the line of duty. A former president and chief of the North East Fire Co., Otis was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003. pic.twitter.com/Ks7C2NFC0R
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 31, 2019
Isaacs is survived by his wife, Dollie; four children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, according to his obituary.
Funeral services are planned for January 4 at noon at the Crouch Funeral Home in North East.