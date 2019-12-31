Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 17-year-old girl’s murder case.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Parkwood Avenue on September 2 shortly after at 8 p.m. where Bailey Reeves was shot and killed.
A $4,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in this case.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) involved in this case, is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan