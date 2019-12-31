BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda had high praise for quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson on Tuesday.
During a press conference, Yanda said that Jackson has, “been ascending.”
"I expected us to have growing pains, that's part of the game…@Lj_era8 has not had that. He's been ascending." pic.twitter.com/qX2XYsOE8Z
“I expected us to have growing pains, that’s part of the game,” Yanda said. “Lamar Jackson has not had that. He’s been ascending.”
In his second year, Jackson has thrown for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has a total QBR of 81.7.
Jackson has also gotten the job done on the ground. He has rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.
The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will have to go through Baltimore. The Ravens are the No. 1 seed and are set to host a Divisional Round game Saturday, January 11, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Interested in going to that game? It won’t be cheap. A playoff ticket is going to cost Ravens fans at least $300.