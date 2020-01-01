Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are asking for help finding a missing 18-year-old with autism.
Noah Mychal Rainey, of Hanover, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Celebration Church in Columbia.
Police said he was attending a church service with his family when he said he had to use the restroom but didn’t return.
Rainey is six feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and was last seen wearing black glasses, a black puffy hooded coat, gray sweatshirt, black jeans and black Vans shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.