BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a dry, and still above normal day for this start to 2020!
Clear and chilly but light winds overnight will be followed by a slightly milder Thursday, as clouds will increase later on.
Milder air and light rain and drizzle will break out on Friday, and rain chances will continue into the start of the weekend.
Temperatures will be running 15 degrees above average until Sunday. Sunny skies and a breeze will clear things out for the second half of the weekend.
Happy new year, and enjoy this mild weather while it lasts!
-Bob Turk