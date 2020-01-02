ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department has a new “Blessing Box” at the police station in an effort to help those in need.
The Blessing Box was a place where people can leave donated goods for others to pick up anonymously- everything from non-perishable food to personal care items.
The Blessing Box was the idea of Officer Cory Lightner. After proposing the idea to his patrol sergeant, it was decided the shift would pitch in and purchase the necessary supplies to build and put the box together.
After completing the Blessing Box, Sergeant Rick Clark unveiled the box at a monthly staff meeting with the saying, “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Chief Trabert was impressed with the idea and approved the placement of the box in the station’s lobby.
The Aberdeen Police Department encourages individuals, community groups or businesses to drop off items that may fill an immediate need of neighbors.