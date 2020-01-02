BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two animal organizations in the Baltimore area are raising money to care for two cats who were found severely burned earlier this week.
The first cat, which has been named Patsy, was dropped off at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter by an animal control officer.
BARCS said the stray kitten had to be sent to a partner clinic because its injuries were so severe. A medical team later found Patsy had suffered what appeared to be chemical burns.
Part of Patsy’s tail had to be amputated due to the extent of the injuries.
BARCS said it’s unclear whether Patsy’s injuries were accidental or intentional.
The agency has raised nearly $2,000 for its Franky Fund which cares for severely injured animals. To donate, click here.
On Tuesday, the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation said BARCS called it about another cat with burns.
That cat, which has been named Princess Phoenix, suffered severe burns that were reportedly intentionally caused.
The agency is raising money to care for Princess Phoenix; to donate, click here.