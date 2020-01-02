Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer fired their gun at a person who had a replica gun in west Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the area of North Gilmor and Mosher streets for a report of an armed person. Police reportedly encountered the person and one officer fired their gun. No one was hit by the shot(s).
The suspect was taken into custody, police said. A replica gun was reportedly found at the scene.
