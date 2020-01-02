Comments
CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the malicious destruction of property that took place late December in Centreville.
A deputy responded to the 100 block of Hebden Way for a reported malicious destruction of property on Dec. 29, 2019
James Shaw, the victim, said an unknown suspect(s) cut his Christmas net lights between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29
The Christmas net lights have a value of $40, according to the release.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dep. Bradley at jbradley@qac.org or (410) 758-0770.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan