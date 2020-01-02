



It’s a new year, and for one family, another year searching for answers.

Jody LeCornu was killed in 1996 at the age of 23. Her murder case has never been solved.

“I just feel like there’s somebody out there that knows something, and we just haven’t gotten to that person yet,” Jenny Carrieri, Jody’s sister, said.

Three new billboards offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case are going up across Baltimore.

“I really feel like her case is solvable,” Carrieri said. “It’s very frustrating to see this over this time, and it’s making me become more and more involved.”

A number for a tipline that goes straight to Carrieri will be posted on the billboards.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“I’m just hoping that somebody’s going to call me that will have information,” Carrieri said.

She says until she finds answers, she can’t move on.

“I feel stuck,” Carrieri said. “Like I can’t move because I’m so desperate to try to find out what happened.”

Police say the case has gone cold, but Carrieri is not giving up hope.

“As long as I’m standing upright all be fighting for her,” Carrieri said. “She was part of me and it’s just hard to live my life and not be finding her killer.”