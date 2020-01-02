Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been fighting the flu, returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday during a press conference that Jackson and other Ravens players were “fighting off the flu.”

“We do have some guys fighting off the flu,” Harbaugh said during the press conference. “Lamar and other guys. No coaches right now.”

Jackson returned to the practice field after missing Tuesday’s session.

Jackson and the Ravens have a first-round bye. The team will host a Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 11, at 8:15 p.m.

