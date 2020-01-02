BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been fighting the flu, returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday during a press conference that Jackson and other Ravens players were “fighting off the flu.”
"We do have some guys, including Lamar, fighting off the flu." pic.twitter.com/VRUMieYXIl
“We do have some guys fighting off the flu,” Harbaugh said during the press conference. “Lamar and other guys. No coaches right now.”
Jackson returned to the practice field after missing Tuesday’s session.
Lamar Jackson, who has been dealing with the flu, returned to practice Thursday.
📰: https://t.co/1mxNw7pBl2 pic.twitter.com/y4KvQHGoe2
Jackson and the Ravens have a first-round bye. The team will host a Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 11, at 8:15 p.m.