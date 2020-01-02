BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found dead Thursday evening inside a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes in it, police said.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Duvall Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he had been shot while inside the vehicle.

Chopper 13 was over the scene and saw the car riddled with bullet holes.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is the second reported homicide in Baltimore in 2020.

“To me, it’s always like a war zone here in our city of Baltimore,” said Kenny Ebron, the founder of No One Left Behind. “When you’re hurting someone, you’re hurting not just the person that you’re shooting, you’re putting a bullet in a mother, a father, in a sister, brother, you’re putting a bullet in the children as well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

In a separate incident, two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in west Baltimore Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mount Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to an area hospital. Police have not determined a motive or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers.