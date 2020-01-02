  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man claims he was robbed and lit on fire in northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning, Baltimore Police said.

The 59-year-old man said the incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. when someone stole his wallet and headphones and the back of his head caught on fire.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect or suspects. The victim said he couldn’t see if it was one or two people, and could not provide a full description.

He was taken to an area hospital, police said.

 

