BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man claims he was robbed and lit on fire in northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning, Baltimore Police said.
The 59-year-old man said the incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. when someone stole his wallet and headphones and the back of his head caught on fire.
Police said they are still looking for a suspect or suspects. The victim said he couldn’t see if it was one or two people, and could not provide a full description.
He was taken to an area hospital, police said.