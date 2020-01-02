PHOENIX (WJZ) — U-Haul will no longer hire people who use nicotine products in 21 states, including Maryland, the company announced this week.
The company said its nicotine-free hiring policy will take effect on February 1. U-Haul said it’s “committed to promoting and empowering a healthy workforce.”
Prospective employees will now see the company’s nicotine-free policy when applying for jobs and, in states where it’s allowed, will be required to undergo nicotine screening to be considered for a job.
Employees hired the policy takes effect will not be impacted, the company said.
Other states where the policy will be implemented are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.