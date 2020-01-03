  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after an early morning shooting left a 24-year-old man injured.

Police were called to an area hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was very uncooperative with investigators and refused to give them any information, according to police.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Locup.

