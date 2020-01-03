Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man was shot during a dispute late Thursday night in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to Baltimore Washington Medical Center at 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
The man said he met with an unknown man an hour earlier on the B&A Trail between 5th Avenue and Aquahart Road to make an unspecified purchase when he and the suspect had a disagreement.
Police said the disagreement resulted in the suspect firing one shot from a handgun, striking the victim.
His injury was non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan