LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– An apartment fire in Prince George’s County left multiple people injured early Friday morning.
The Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment building on fire in the 9100 block of Scott Adam Court just before 3 a.m.
9100 Scott Adam Ct, con’t: Fire is out. 7 residents were rescued and 4 patients have been transported. 1 patient with life threatening injuries, 2 with non life threatening injuries & 1 for evaluation. 3 patients refused transport.
— PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) January 3, 2020
Four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
“We took people off the balconies via ladder, and others through the doors,” an official told WJZ.
Some residents said that the smoke was so heavy that they could not see down the hallway.
“When I went into that hallway, I blacked out,” one resident said. “I turned my phone light on and I couldn’t even see through the smoke with that.”
There is no word on what caused the fire. The investigation is still ongoing.
“I’m just happy to be alive,” a neighbor said. “Never been in a life-threatening situation like this.”
The Red Cross is assisting 23 adults and eight juveniles replaced as a result of the fire.