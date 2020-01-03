Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested four juveniles Thursday who were in a vehicle allegedly stolen from Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Police arrested two 16-year-old males and two 14-year-old males in the 1100 block of Orleans Street shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the car was stolen Tuesday just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of York Road in Timonium.
The investigation led Detectives to charge three of the juveniles with auto theft and one with carjacking.
Detectives continue to investigate.