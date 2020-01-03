  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 100 restaurants and delicious deals are on tap for this year’s Baltimore Restaurant Week!

More than a dozen Baltimore restaurants are offering brunch menus with an option for bottomless drinks. There are also two-course $15 or $20 brunch and lunch menus, and three-course dinner menus for $25, $25 or $45.

Those interested are encouraged to make reservations early as there will be no formal extension this year.

For a complete list of restaurants participating in Baltimore Restaurant Week, click here.

