CATONSVILLE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are attempting to identify a white tractor-trailer involved in an alleged hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday morning in Catonsville.
Officers responded to the Sam’s Club parking lot in the 5700 block of Baltimore National Pike at 7:10 a.m. where the crash occurred.
Police said the tractor portion, possibly a Freightliner, has a sleeper cab, the word “Shaffer” in faded ink printed on the top right rear side and a faded circle logo in the middle of the trailer toward the front right side.
Police said the trailer also has a refrigeration system and a noticeable dent on the top right side towards the middle.
The tractor-trailer reportedly drove through the shopping center and made a right turn onto Baltimore National Pike after hitting the pedestrian, police said.
The victim, Edward Weiner, is reportedly in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan