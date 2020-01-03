ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have charged a Windsor Mill man in the killing of a friend’s dog in Ellicott City.
Corey Markus Jones, 26, is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty for stabbing the dog and tying it to a tree.
Police were called to the 8900 block of Town and Country Blvd. on December 30 for a report of blood in the area. When officers arrived, they located a deceased pit bull tied to a tree with its throat cut.
Police said it appeared that the dog tried to free itself before succumbing to its injuries.
Police located the apartment where the dog had been in the care of friends of the owner. After an interview with witnesses, police identified Jones, who had been staying at the apartment, as the suspect in the killing. They found him hiding behind a shower curtain in the bathtub.
Jones has been charged with one felony count of intentionally mutilating, torturing and cruelly killing an animal, and two misdemeanor counts of causing unnecessary suffering and pain. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.