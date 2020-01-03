His Flu Fled, Ravens' Lamar Jackson 100 Percent At PracticeGoing up against opposing NFL defenses was far easier for Lamar Jackson than fighting the flu, which got the best of the All-Pro quarterback as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the playoffs.

Cassidy, Berube, Reirden, Gallant Named NHL All-Star CoachesBoston's Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Washington's Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.

Ravens Painting Baltimore Purple Ahead Of PlayoffsAs Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization is painting to town purple!

Reports: RP Will Harris To Join With Nats After Losing Game 7Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.