PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A MARC Camden Line train hit a pedestrian in Prince George’s County Friday evening, officials said.
The crash happened between the Muirkirk and Greenbelt stations.
Significant delays are being reported.
The MTA reports multiple trains have been delayed or have had their trips canceled due to the crash.
Commuters from D.C. are being told to take the Penn Line if possible.
For transit updates, click here.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.