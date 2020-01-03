WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian-involved crash Thursday night in Carroll County.
Police responded to westbound Baltimore Boulevard between Malcolm Drive and Gorsuch Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. When troopers arrived, they located a pedestrian unresponsive in the road.
The pedestrian, Emily Kolb, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A preliminary investigation found that Kolb was following a 27-year-old man on the westbound side of Baltimore Boulevard. The man and Kolb attempted to cross all four lanes in a non-pedestrian crosswalk location, according to police.
When Kolb attempted to cross, she was struck by a gold 2002 Pontiac passenger vehicle. The man made it to the grassy median separating the east and westbound lanes, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.